Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on STLJF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Stella-Jones stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

