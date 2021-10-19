Step Finance (STEP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.29 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $6.29 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00064592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,006.26 or 1.00034816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.73 or 0.05979206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

