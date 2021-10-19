Step Hero Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $349,466.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00189573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00088915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

