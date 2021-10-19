Stephens Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $60.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

Shares of ZION opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $67,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

