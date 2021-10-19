Stephens Cuts Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $27.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $679.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
