Stephens Cuts Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $27.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $679.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

