STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 12-Month High at $228.62

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $228.62 and last traded at $228.33, with a volume of 3142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average is $208.44. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after buying an additional 884,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.