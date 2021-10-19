STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE opened at $223.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average of $208.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.