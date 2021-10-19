Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Sterling Bancorp worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STL. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

