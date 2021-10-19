stETH (Lido) Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00063603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00067181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00097930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,774.34 or 0.99338642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.84 or 0.05898609 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.