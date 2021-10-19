stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00064498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00067899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.85 or 0.99969692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.19 or 0.05963979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020847 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

