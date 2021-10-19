Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,495 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.04. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.