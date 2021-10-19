Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.