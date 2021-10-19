Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after buying an additional 16,532,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after buying an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,974,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.25 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

