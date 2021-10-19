Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,266,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $740,724,000 after purchasing an additional 222,642 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.44.

Shares of BABA opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.08. The stock has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

