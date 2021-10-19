Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,767 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 373,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,432,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,109,000 after buying an additional 210,313 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,282,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,290,000 after buying an additional 194,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $175.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average of $184.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

