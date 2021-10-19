Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $161.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.