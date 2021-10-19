Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,160,000 after buying an additional 78,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock opened at $196.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average of $180.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.