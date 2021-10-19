Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,175 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average is $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,671 shares of company stock worth $26,729,087 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.