Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,521 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,023 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 14.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $622.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.19. The company has a market capitalization of $296.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

