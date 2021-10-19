Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.33 and a 1 year high of $200.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average is $189.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.