Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Hexcel worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hexcel by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 41.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

