Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $6,829,666.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,078 shares in the company, valued at $25,936,329.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 978,064 shares of company stock worth $293,460,517. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.45.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $337.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

