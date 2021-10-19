Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gartner by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gartner by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gartner by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.50 and its 200-day moving average is $259.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

