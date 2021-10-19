Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.52 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,526 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE:AOS opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

