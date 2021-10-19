Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 117.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,219 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 265,256 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

