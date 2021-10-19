Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of MGM Growth Properties worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 698,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,215 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,124,000 after acquiring an additional 429,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 88.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 123,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

