Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $341,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 132,375 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,926.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

