Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,407 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 36,344 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after buying an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

LVS opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

