Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.27% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 386.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 117,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

