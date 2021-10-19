Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,391,000 after buying an additional 73,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after buying an additional 141,965 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

