Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,953 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 67.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

