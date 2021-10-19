Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 19th (ACI, AEE, AEP, ATO, BHVN, CHTR, DTE, DUK, ETR, NDAQ)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 19th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $825.00 to $810.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $252.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $181.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $70.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by Truist from $65.00 to $75.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

