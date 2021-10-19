Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 19th (ACI, AEE, AEP, ATO, BHVN, CHTR, DTE, DUK, ETR, NDAQ)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 19th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Albertsons Companies Inc alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $825.00 to $810.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $252.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $181.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $70.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by Truist from $65.00 to $75.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.