Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 19th (888, ADBE, AIT, BSE, BTAI, BWY, CBD, CELU, CEY, CHEK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 19th:

888 (LON:888) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock.

Get 888 Holdings plc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $765.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Applied Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. It is poised to benefit from improving demand for its products and solutions along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies are also beneficial. For fiscal 2022, the company predicts year-over-year organic sales growth of 7-9%, with high-single to low-double-digit growth for Fluid Power & Flow Control and a high-single-digit rise for Service Center-Based Distribution. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for fiscal 2022. However, supply-chain issues in the industrial sector, and inflation in raw material and other costs remain concerning. High tax rates (22-23% predicted for fiscal 2022 versus 18.2% recorded in fiscal 2021) and debts too might add to woes.”

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Companhia Brasileira have underperformed the industry in the past three months, the trend is likely to improve in the near term. The company is benefiting from strength in its online operations. This was witnessed in second-quarter 2021, wherein both GPA Brazil and Grupo Exito segments gained from robust online sales. Toward this end, the company’s delivery models like James Delivery and Click & Collect have been yielding favorably. That being said, second-quarter revenues were hurt by curbs to contain the new wave of the virus, as well as tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s demand surge that stemmed from the initial stockpiling. Gross revenues decreased 6.5% year over year in local currency. Also, the company’s net income from continuing operations declined significantly from the year-ago period.”

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cimpress’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.7%, but sales surpassed the same by 4.3%. The company is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the 99designs acquisition in the quarters ahead. The buyout has been boosting its product offerings and graphic design services for small business customers. Moreover, its investment in technology, product innovation and the strong operational execution augur well for long-term growth. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Over time, Cimpress has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations as well. Also, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a sell rating.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

McBride (LON:MCB) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 89 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NuStar Energy's diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions bode well and have supported its distributable cash flows. As it is, NuStar's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of incentive distribution rights, have created a more efficient & transparent structure and also boosted its prospect. The firm’s substantial presence in the lucrative Permian Basin is another positive. However, NuStar’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry as it restricts financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities. Its unimpressive distribution track record has also stoked investor concerns. Hence, NuStar, whose units have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Production Pipeline MLP industry year-to-date (+20.3% vs +41.7%), warrants a cautious stance.”

Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. The firm currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$57.00.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$3.80 price target on the stock.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on the stock.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating. Eight Capital currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$30.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a hold rating. The firm currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.