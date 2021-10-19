Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of InflaRx Call Options (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,136% compared to the typical volume of 169 call options.

Shares of IFRX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,537,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InflaRx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 16.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

