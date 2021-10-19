Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 678,827 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.74% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $91,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $64.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.