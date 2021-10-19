Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $454,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STOK stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $832.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.27.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.