Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $454,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $832.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

