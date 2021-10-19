Storj (STORJ) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $435.89 million and $19.50 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00188637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,006,341 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

