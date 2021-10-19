StormX (STMX) Price Reaches $0.0304 on Top Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, StormX has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. StormX has a market cap of $303.83 million and $17.95 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00197291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

