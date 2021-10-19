StormX (STMX) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. StormX has a total market cap of $302.97 million and approximately $26.22 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00189513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

STMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

