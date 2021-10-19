STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $24,254.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.