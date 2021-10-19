Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $79,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 28.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of STRT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $155.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

