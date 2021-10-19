Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Stride updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. 770,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

