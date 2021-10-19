Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Cap of $156.19 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Strike has a total market cap of $156.19 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.07 or 0.00082889 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00064232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00100281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,478.23 or 0.99455980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.75 or 0.06004065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021118 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

