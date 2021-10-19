Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $742.15 or 0.01159317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $102.62 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00064608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00068833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00098062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,825.80 or 0.99702400 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.61 or 0.05986929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

