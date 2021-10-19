Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 1,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

About Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water, Recycling and Recovery, Environmental Technology and Solutions (ETS), and Other. The Water segment offers water distribution and treatment services, particularly under concession contracts.

