Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,200 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $115.00. 7,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,419,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

