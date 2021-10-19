Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 162,559 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 216,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

