Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

