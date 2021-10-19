Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$28.69 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$42.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

