Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 1,648.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Sundial Growers worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDL. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 131.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Sundial Growers Inc. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 6.18.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

